Wave on Wave is accepting new clients

Last updated 2/22/2023

Lexi and Jess Etchemendy own Wave on Wave Salon.

BONSALL – Wave on Wave Salon is a salon owned by husband and wife Jess and Lexi Etchemendy. It opened April 2021 in Bonsall's River Village Plaza. The salon is located at 5256 S. Mission Road, Unit 705.

Wave on Wave Salon is located in River Village Plaza.

Clients can get a range of services at Wave on Wave Salon including haircuts, coloring, styling, and treatments, in a peaceful and welcoming environment. Jess and Lexi believe self-care is essential for a healthy lifestyle.

The stylists at Wave on Wave Salon are experts who work on all hair types from curly to straight. They specialize in the latest techniques and trends. They also use high-quality products free of harsh chemicals.

The salon is now accepting new clients. Their hours of operation are Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, clients can visit the salon's website or call 760-842-8842.

For more information, visit http://www.waveonwavesalon.com. Or follow them on Instagram and Facebook @waveonwavesalon.

Submitted by Wave on Wave Salon.

 

