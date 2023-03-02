Public hearings to be held on SDG&E's request to increase gas and electric rates

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric Company and the California Public Utilities Commission would like to hear from area residents. They are invited to participate in a public forum, also called a Public Participation Hearing, about SDG&E’s 2024 General Rate Case application.

At the public forum, residents can make comments and raise concerns with the CPUC’s Administrative Law Judge who is overseeing this rate increase request.

Four Public Participation Hearings will be held as part of a formal proceeding. They will be transcribed and placed into the formal record that the CPUC uses to decide about SDG&E's request.

As part of the CPUC’s ongoing efforts to protect customers and community members and to provide the greatest access, the March 23 hearing will be held in person and the March 6 and 15 hearings will be held virtually.

Written public comments can be submitted at any time during the proceeding at apps.cpuc.ca.gov/c/A2205016.

Virtual Public Participation Hearings will be held via phone or internet on the following dates.

March 6, 6 p.m. at 800-857-1917; Passcode: 1767567#; Webcast: https://wwwadminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc

March 15, 1 p.m. at 800-857-1917; Passcode: 1767567#; Webcast: https://wwwadminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc

Note: Anyone who wishes to make a public comment must participate by phone using the phone number above. After calling in and entering the passcode above, press *1, they should unmute their phone and record their name when prompted. They will be put into a queue in the order they dialed in. Anyone needing a language interpreter for these hearings, can contact the CPUC’s Public Advisor’s Office using the contact information at the end of this notice at least five business days before the Public Forum.

The only in person Public Participation Hearing will be March 23, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Sherman Heights Community Center, Multi-purpose Room, second floor, 2258 Island Ave., San Diego, CA 92102. The location is ADA accessible. If anyone wishes to attend and needs specialized accommodations or a language interpreter, they can contact the CPUC’s Public Advisor’s Office using the contact information at the end of this notice at least five business days before the Public Forum they plan to attend. To make a public comment, they can sign up at the Public Advisor’s table.

On May 16, 2022, SDG&E filed its 2024 General Rate Case application (A.22-05-016) with the CPUC. The application, as updated in October 2022, requests authority to increase revenues for 2024-2027. SDG&E is requesting to increase revenues by $449 million (17.6% increase over 2023 expected revenues) in 2024. This application also includes requested increases of $315 million (10.5%) in 2025, $306 million (9.2%) in 2026, and $279 million (7.7%) in 2027. The cumulative requested revenue increase is $3,633 million.

Every four years, SDG&E is required to file a GRC application with the CPUC to set annual revenues. Annual revenues are the total amount of money a utility is allowed to collect through rates in a given year. The revenues requested in this application pay for the costs of owning and operating electric distribution and generation facilities and maintaining gas infrastructure. This application does not include the cost to purchase natural gas and electricity for SDG&E customers and does not determine how revenues are assigned to customer groups. Those are evaluated and authorized in separate proceedings.

SDG&E is requesting this increase to:

• Continue to invest in its gas and electric systems to enhance safety and reliability, and to manage risks that could impact its employees, customers, and/or system.

• Invest in its electricity and gas systems and technologies that advance clean energy for customers and the environment.

• Fund support services and to provide SDG&E’s customers with safe, reliable and responsive customer service.

• Meet regulatory and compliance requirements driven by system safety and reliability and environmental compliance.

• Invest in efforts and programs to maintain a highly trained, qualified, and diverse workforce.

If the CPUC approves this application, SDG&E will implement new revenues in electric and gas rates beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. This will impact customers’ monthly bills.

If SDG&E’s rate request is approved by the CPUC, the typical inland and coastal residential monthly bill using 400 kWh of electricity per month would increase by approximately $8.45 or 5.3% per month in 2024, compared to estimated 2023. Individual customer bills may vary.

If SDG&E’s rate request is approved by the CPUC, the typical residential monthly bill using 24 therms of gas per month would increase by approximately $9.16 or 17.5% per month in 2024, compared to estimated 2023. Individual customer bills may vary.

The assigned Judge will consider proposals and evidence presented during the formal hearing process. The Judge will issue a proposed decision that may adopt SDG&E’s application, modify it, or deny it. Any CPUC Commissioner may sponsor an alternate decision with a different outcome. The proposed decision, and any alternate decision(s), will be discussed and voted upon by the CPUC Commissioners at a public CPUC Voting Meeting.

Parties to the proceeding are currently reviewing SDG&E's application, including the Public Advocates Office. The Public Advocates Office is an independent consumer advocate within the CPUC that represents customers to obtain the lowest possible rate for service consistent with reliable and safe service levels. For more information, call 1-415-703-1584, email [email protected], or visit https://www.publicadvocates.cpuc.ca.gov/.

Residents’ participation by providing their thoughts on SDG&E's request can help the CPUC make an informed decision.

For more information, email [email protected] or mail Jamie York, 8330 Century Park Court, CP31E, San Diego, CA 92123.

A copy of the Application and any related documents may also be reviewed at https://www.sdge.com/sdge-2024-general-rate-case.

