Silvergate offers seminar for seniors on selling their homes

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook will host long-time real estate expert Bryan Devore, from the Devore Realty Group, and professional move manager Jami Shapiro, from Silver Linings Transitions, for a discussion on “Why Now Is Still A Great Time For Seniors To Sell Their Home,” Thursday, March 30 at 11 a.m.

The seminar will examine where Fallbrook home prices are headed, how professional move management can help make moving easier for seniors, and what the real advantages are to a senior living community lifestyle.

This speaker event is open to the public and offers a complimentary, chef-crafted lunch at the community. Those interested in attending should RSVP to Helen Gray at 760-728-8880 or by email at [email protected]

Silvergate Fallbrook offers independent living, assisted living and memory care and is located at 609 E. Elder Street.

Submitted by Silvergate Fallbrook.