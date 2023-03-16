Grief workshop for people who recently lost a loved one

Free Educational Program Offered by The Elizabeth Hospice

FALLBROOK – The Elizabeth Hospice is offering “Introduction to Grief and Loss,” a four-week workshop for people in the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one in the past year.

Sessions will take place every Tuesday from April 4 through April 25 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. via Zoom. There is no cost to attend. Participants are expected to attend all four sessions. Space is limited and registration is required. RSVP by March 28 to [email protected] or 833-349-2054.

“One of life’s greatest challenges is coping with the death of someone you love. Adjusting to the fact t...