Grief workshop for people who recently lost a loved one
Free Educational Program Offered by The Elizabeth Hospice
Last updated 3/16/2023 at 3:54pm
FALLBROOK – The Elizabeth Hospice is offering “Introduction to Grief and Loss,” a four-week workshop for people in the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one in the past year.
Sessions will take place every Tuesday from April 4 through April 25 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. via Zoom. There is no cost to attend. Participants are expected to attend all four sessions. Space is limited and registration is required. RSVP by March 28 to [email protected] or 833-349-2054.
