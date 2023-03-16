FBI Searching For Man, 77, Last Seen In San Diego

The FBI was asking for the public's help to find a missing 77-year-old man last seen in San Diego and headed for Tijuana, Mexico.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The FBI was asking for the public's help today to find a missing 77-year-old man last seen in San Diego and headed for Tijuana, Mexico.

Johnnie ``John'' Wiens was last spotted on Nov. 4, 2022, in San Diego. Wiens has ties to Las Vegas, the FBI reported.

Wiens is white, 6 feet, 1 inch, and 183 pounds, according to the FBI. He has hazel eyes, a surgical scar on his back, and a lump on the right side of his neck. He is a retired engineer and was last seen wearing a brown button-up long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants, and brown shoes, according to the bureau.

Wiens may travel to Nevada, California, or Mexico, the FBI reported.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the FBI at 702-385-1281 or Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.