Doctors Around the World Say It's Time to Stop the Shots

Jennifer Margulis

Joe Wang

Mar 11 2023

Recently, “COVID-19” and “Fauci” have been trending on Twitter. And when you click on those hashtags, you don’t get regurgitated government messaging.

Instead, you get declarations such as this one from Dr. Eli David, which has been viewed 1.2 million times: “Fauci was wrong about lockdowns, masks, double-masks, Remdesivir, vaccine, boosters, and virus origin. Was Fauci right about anything? Give me a single thing about Covid which Fauci got right …”

Tired of Half-Truths

It’s becoming increasingly clear from social media and elsewhere that people are tired of being lied to by government health authorities. They’re beginning to realize that these agencies don’t have their best interests in mind.

I stopped to chat with an older couple enjoying the sun last week. They had set up two folding chairs by the water so they could watch the passersby and look at the shimmering Atlantic Ocean.

“You just have to enjoy every second,” the wife said. “My husband has dementia. It’s been hard. You don’t know when you’re going to go. My best friend called me sobbing two weeks ago. They found her 46-year-old son dead in his bed. No one knows why.”

“Do you know if he was vaccinated?” I asked in the gentlest tone I could muster. “I know that may sound like a strange question but … we are seeing myocarditis and pericarditis in young men post-vaccination; the Florida surgeon general no longer recommends mRNA vaccines for young men; and at least some of these sudden unexplained deaths may be due to that.”

I didn’t know that,” she said. “But I’m sure he was vaccinated. I’ve done so many at this point, I’m radioactive!”

“We’ve had, what, five?” she said, turning to her husband. “It’s getting ridiculous. We still got COVID, twice. We’re not doing any more.”

Deaths Continue

There has been a surge in sudden, unexplained, age-inappropriate deaths in at least 30 countries in the industrialized world.

In Ireland, so many people died in January that funerals had to be postponed, according to local news.

Ed Dowd, in his new book, “‘Cause Unknown’: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022,” argues that the sudden deaths in young people in industrialized countries are due to mRNA vaccines.

Dowd shows that the number of excess deaths in America attributed to COVID-19 in 2020 was actually much lower than the huge spike in sudden deaths that began in 2021 after the COVID-19 vaccines started being widely distributed.

Importantly, most of the 2021 deaths, which occurred mostly in people aged 18 to 64, weren’t attributed to COVID.

“From February 2021 to March 2022, millennials experienced the equivalent of a Vietnam war, with more than 60,000 excess deaths,” Dowd wrote. He is an expert in following and anticipating trends and a founding partner of a global investment company, Phinance Technologies.

“The Vietnam war took 12 years to kill the same number of healthy young people we’ve just seen die in 12 months.”

Swine Flu Vaccine Program Halted After 3 Deaths

On Oct. 13, 1976, the New York Times ran a story about the swine flu vaccine.

The headline read: “SWINE FLU PROGRAM IS HALTED IN 9 STATES AS 3 DIE AFTER SHOTS.”

All deaths from all vaccines reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System by year from 1990 to 2023. (screenshot/OpenVAERS.com)

As of Feb. 24, 34,576 deaths have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via the government’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, which is known for its under-reporting (pdf), after COVID-19 shots.

With deaths reported for all vaccines combined, the number jumped from 420 deaths in 2020 (before COVID vaccination) to 22,278 deaths in 2021 (with COVID vaccination), a 5,304 percent increase.

Brave Doctors Around the World Speaking Out

With the mounting evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine is doing more harm than good, doctors and health experts around the world, many of whom are risking losing their jobs, are now speaking out against continuing to give mRNA injections.

Especially problematic, they say, is giving mRNA vaccines to young people, for whom COVID-19 is usually a mild, easily overcome viral infection.

In May of 2020, we wrote our first article on evidence-based science-forward researchers and clinicians who have spoken out against propaganda posing as science: “May the Force Be With Them: Scientists Fight Back.”

Since then, we have continued to document and report on a global phenomenon: Conscientious doctors and medical scientists who follow the facts say that mRNA vaccinations do more harm than good and that it’s time to stop the harm.

Japanese Cardiovascular Surgeon Says Halt the Boosters

Dr. Kenji Yamamoto, a cardiovascular surgeon in Japan, argued that giving any further COVID-19 vaccines is simply too dangerous.

“As a safety measure, further booster vaccinations should be discontinued,” Yamamoto wrote in a peer-reviewed letter published in the journal Virology. He has seen lethal cases of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia.

He and his colleagues have found that the vaccines have led some patients to marked immune dysfunction. Some have died from antibiotic-resistant infections, which deaths Yamamoto attributed to vaccine-induced immune problems.

“To date, when comparing the advantages and disadvantages of mRNA vaccines, vaccination has been commonly recommended. As the COVID-19 pandemic becomes better controlled, vaccine sequelae are likely to become more apparent,” he wrote.

“It has been hypothesized that there will be an increase in cardiovascular diseases, especially acute coronary syndromes, caused by the spike proteins in genetic vaccines. Besides the risk of infections owing to lowered immune functions, there is a possible risk of unknown organ damage caused by the vaccine that has remained hidden without apparent clinical presentations, mainly in the circulatory system.”

British Cardiologist Speaks Out

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist who has been staunchly in favor of vaccines for his entire medical career, initially defended the COVID-19 vaccine program.

In fact, he was among the first to get them.

But after spending countless hours researching the vaccines and carefully reviewing all the available scientific data, Malhotra no longer recommends them.

He now believes that these vaccines are causing “unprecedented harms,” as he explained in a recent interview.

Moreover, he has published several peer-reviewed articles explaining the data. “Re-analysis of randomized controlled trials using the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology suggests a greater risk of serious adverse events from the vaccines than being hospitalized from COVID-19,” Malhotra wrote.

Australian Cardiologist Calls to Stop the Shots

Dr. Ross Walker, a cardiologist based in Sydney, Australia, has seen about 70 cases of vaccine-induced heart problems following mRNA vaccines in his practice alone.

He now believes that the mRNA vaccines are “very pro-inflammatory,” and that these vaccines should never have been mandated.

In his patients, the heart problems—which include palpitations, chest pain, and shortness of breath—have been lasting for up to half a year following vaccination, he said.

“We don’t need to use mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna,” Walker told Daily Mail Australia.

A Virologist and Immunologist Speaks Out

Yuhong Dong is a medical doctor who writes for The Epoch Times and has more than twenty years of experience in virological and immunological research.

For her doctorate from Beijing University in China, Dong specialized in infectious diseases. From 2010 to 2017, she was the senior medical scientific expert and pharmacovigilance leader at Novartis Headquarters in Switzerland. During that time, she won four company awards.

“There is ample evidence, based on preclinical and clinical studies, demonstrating that these COVID-19 vaccines do not protect people against SARS-CoV-2 infection, but incur serious adverse events including abnormal blood clots, cardiovascular events, strokes, sudden death, immune disorders, neurological injuries, and reproductive events,” Dong told The Epoch Times via email.

“At the general population level, the risks weigh high over the benefits. We should take a decent but rational decision to stop the COVID-19 vaccine program immediately.”

The solution to building strong immunity to survive viral infections, Dong said, isn’t mRNA technology.

Instead, she wrote, we need to teach people “how to preserve or bolster their divine-endowed natural immunity [and] change their detrimental lifestyles and mindsets.”

‘Should Be Summarily Stopped’

Dr. Bose Ravenel, a retired pediatrician based in North Carolina who spent 31 years in private practice, 11 years as an academic pediatrician, and six years practicing integrative pediatric medicine, said, “The COVID-19 vaccine program should be summarily stopped because signals for adverse effects, including death, are unprecedented,”

Ravenel told The Epoch Times that he has clocked more than 4,500 hours studying SARS-CoV-2 and the vaccines.

“The risk of death or serious illness from current COVID strains is statistically low, effective ambulatory treatment is available, and the absolute risk reduction from the vaccines is 0.5 to 1.6 percent—that’s very low,” he said.

“These mRNA vaccines fail to achieve the foundational function of a vaccine of stopping infection or transmission to others.”

‘Belongs in the Dustbin of History’

Dr. Thomas Redwood has been an emergency room physician for more than 30 years. He was an ER physician within the Wellstar and Piedmont health care systems in Atlanta until his privileges were terminated for not complying with COVID-19 vaccine mandates; he now practices in Alabama.

“We should end the COVID vaccine program, full stop,” Redwood told The Epoch Times. “What was touted as safe and effective is neither.”

Redwood also said he’s surprised that the medical community is still defending—and even promoting—these vaccines.

“Any other vaccine with a similar adverse event profile has been pulled from the market,” he said. “The vaccine’s inability to prevent infection and therefore transmission further highlights why this experimental drug belongs in the dustbin of history.”

Cardio-Toxic

Dr. Kirk A. Milhoan, a pediatric cardiologist and the medical director of a nonprofit called For Hearts and Souls, said the spike protein is a known cardio-toxin.

“It is now known to function as a cardio-toxin,” Milhoan wrote in an email.

According to Milhoan, knowingly having our bodies produce a cardio-toxin with the hope that it will help protect us against a respiratory virus with a very low infection-fatality rate makes no sense.

After This Health Assault, We All Need to Heal

Dr. Cammy Benton, a family physician in private practice in Huntersville, North Carolina, said she was skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine program from early on.

“The science from the beginning simply did not meet criteria for approval for use,” Benton told The Epoch Times.

“Ongoing data confirms that the vaccine failed on its promises and has caused significant harms, not only on a physical level but on a psychosocial level on a global scale,” she said.

“We need to heal on all levels after this assault on our freedoms and our health.”

