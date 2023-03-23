Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News 

Three vehicle collision blocks 395

 
Last updated 3/28/2023 at 8:08pm



CHP changed the status from an accident with no injuries to an accident with major injuries.

CHP responded to a three-vehicle collision on S. 395, north of SR 76 at Canonita Dr. at 6:35 pm tonight, Tuesday. According to the CHP, someone reported that it was a small white sedan vs a Grey Dodge Ram pickup truck. Another vehicle was also involved and they were reported as blocking the roadway. There was a baby reported in one of the vehicles. Tow trucks were called but not expected until 7:15 pm. As of 6:47 pm the southbound lane of 395 is still being reported as blocked.

More will be reported after the information becomes available.

 

