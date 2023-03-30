High school solar project delayed with cost and power reduced
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
There’s been a price reduction, less electricity, and a completion delay in the contract to build solar panels at Fallbrook High School.
The Fallbrook Union High School District approved the revisions in the original agreement signed nearly a year ago with Baker Electric & Renewables to design, build, and install a carport-mounted solar photovoltaic system at the district’s high school campus. The design-build contract was dated May 23, 2022, for the price of $3,813,122 and the project was expected to be completed by August this year.
