What do San Diegans think of SANDAG?

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

Have you ever heard of SANDAG? It stands for San Diego Association of Governments and plays a vital role in our lives here in San Diego County. However, many are unaware of its existence and impact on our daily lives.

In a nutshell, SANDAG is a regional transportation board that is responsible for all things transportation in San Diego County. It brings together all the local governments and decides on transportation planning, including roads, freeways, trains and rail. So, whether you are driving to work, taking a train or bus, or simply commuting to different parts of the county, SANDAG directly impacts your daily life.

Recently, a credible pollster surveyed San Diego County to gauge public opinion about SANDAG. The results were fascinating and shed light on many different aspects.

The first, almost 28% of San Diegans have never heard of SANDAG, while another 25% have heard of them, but are unsure of the job they’re doing. Of those who have heard of SANDAG, only 1% think they’re doing an excellent job, while 23% believe they’re doing a poor job.

The second thing that stood out to me was that San Diegans don’t want to be charged for every mile they drive; 58% of San Diegans said they would definitely oppose a mileage tax. While only 10% said they would definitely support the proposed tax.

The mileage tax is still part of SANDAG's Regional Transportation Plan. Even though there's been a discussion of removing it at SANDAG, the tax remains, and California is looking to implement its own mileage tax. I adamantly oppose any such tax.

I urge you to take the time to learn more about SANDAG and its role in shaping our transportation infrastructure. We must stay informed and involved in the decision-making process to ensure that our transportation needs are met.