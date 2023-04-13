Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FFA students to sell plant projects, April 15

 
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School FFA is having a plant sale Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the high school Ag Department, north of the football field.

Everyone is invited to come and find plants for their yard while supporting the students who will be selling their FFA projects. They will also be selling items out of the department nursery.

Submitted by the Fallbrook High Ag Department.

 

