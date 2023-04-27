Embracing the rise of multi-generational living in Fallbrook

Fallbrook, our tight-knit community with a population of approximately 55,000, has experienced steady growth in recent years. The real estate market is evolving to accommodate new trends, including the rise of multi-generational living.

As housing costs continue to increase, families are finding innovative ways to keep their loved ones nearby, make the most of their properties, and create opportunities for financial stability.

As a broker with over 40 years of experience, I've observed an increasing number of families building Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and Junior Accessory Dwelling Units (JADUs) on their properties.

These units can be used as homes for parents or adult children, making them easy to get to and giving homeowners an extra source of income. This trend is not only a practical solution to the housing shortage in California but also an opportunity to strengthen family bonds, promote intergenerational support, and foster a stronger sense of community.

Homeowners in Fallbrook are exploring various options to accommodate multi-generational living. Families are designing spaces that offer privacy and potential income opportunities, from separate dwellings to in-law suites. The demand for homes with these features is growing, reflecting the community's desire to support one another in challenging times.

One aspect of multi-generational living that has become increasingly popular is the conversion of existing spaces within a home to accommodate additional family members. This might involve transforming a basement or attic into a separate living area or redesigning an unused garage.

These conversions can be a more cost-effective solution for homeowners who want to create more room for their families without the expense and complexity of constructing an entirely new dwelling.

However, there are challenges associated with adding an ADU or JADU to a property. One such obstacle is ensuring the septic system can accommodate the additional dwelling. I tell homeowners that getting the correct permits for their new additions will increase the value of their homes and keep them in line with local rules.

Unpermitted structures can create headaches in the short and long term. Working with experienced contractors and architects can also help you figure out how to make living spaces for people of different ages and ensure the result is practical and attractive.

The market for properties with existing ADUs or in-law suites is hot, as buyers appreciate the convenience of not building from scratch. Additionally, in the post-Covid era, more people are working from home, and separate dwellings can serve as home offices and guest suites for out-of-town visitors. The demand for flexible living spaces that accommodate changing family dynamics and work-from-home arrangements will likely remain strong in the coming years.

Families, investors, and potential buyers should look into what the County of San Diego has done to make living together more accessible for people of different generations in Fallbrook. San Diego has streamlined the permitting process and even has ready-to-use plans that make building from scratch more effortless and accessible than in the past.

By implementing zoning regulations and building codes, the county has made it easier for ADUs and JADUs to be built or converted. Offering incentives and grants to homeowners who want to create housing for multiple generations has also helped ease the housing crisis and encouraged Fallbrook to have a broader range of housing options.

As we look to the future, multi-generational living is a trend that will continue to gain traction. I expect to see more ADUs, second homes, and creative uses of property space to meet the changing needs of families in Fallbrook.

Embracing this trend and adapting our homes to accommodate our loved ones is a testament to the strong sense of community and family values that make Fallbrook an exceptional place to live.

As we adjust to changes in the economy, housing shortages, and how families work, embracing this trend can help us make stronger connections, give us financial stability, and make our community more open and diverse.

Chris Hasvold, broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Village Properties, can be reached at 760-728-8000 – office or 760-604-1700 – mobile.