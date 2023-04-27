D'Vine Path students utilize CalABLE program for services

D'Vine Path art students Denae Prosser and Joel Anderson sell their works with the help of facilitator Emily Johnson. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – According to the Center for Disease Control, approximately one in four adults in the United States has a disability. San Diego County offers many services for the disabled community, including D'Vine Path and the vocational education they provide.

D'Vine Path aims to empower individuals with developmental disabilities through teaching them necessary life skills and providing individualized vocational training. Another program in California that provides helpful services is the CalABLE program.

With a fee of $37 per year, CalABLE helps provide individuals with disabilities f...