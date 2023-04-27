Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

D'Vine Path students utilize CalABLE program for services

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/26/2023 at 7:15pm

D'Vine Path art students Denae Prosser and Joel Anderson sell their works with the help of facilitator Emily Johnson. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – According to the Center for Disease Control, approximately one in four adults in the United States has a disability. San Diego County offers many services for the disabled community, including D'Vine Path and the vocational education they provide.

D'Vine Path aims to empower individuals with developmental disabilities through teaching them necessary life skills and providing individualized vocational training. Another program in California that provides helpful services is the CalABLE program.

With a fee of $37 per year, CalABLE helps provide individuals with disabilities f...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/27/2023 17:37