Man and dog require first responder attention

This morning at 10:31 am, May 1, there was a medical emergency call on S. Main Ave and Ash St. There was a man who appeared to be unconscious and possibly homeless, according to witnesses on the scene. There was also a small dog which appeared to have a rope too tightly around it's neck. When the Sherriff's Department and NCFire responded, the man appeared to be in pain, yelling, saying he was tired of being beaten up and robbed. It was a 5150 call, which is a mental health evaluation and he was possibly going through drug withdrawals. The deputies detained the man and cared for the dog, petting it and cutting the rope from its neck. The dog was then cared for and loaded into the sheriff's vehicle.

More will be reported as information becomes available.