Missing woman possibly seen in Fallbrook

Nikki Michelle Alcaraz was last seen 05/06/23 and has been reported as missing from New Mexico and possibly in danger. According to the Facebook post, she was potentially seen in Fallbrook on SR 76 walking eastbound. She had no dog, no Jeep and was by herself.

The post on Facebook regarding her, states that she was last known to be in Moriarty, New Mexico, traveling to family in Southern California, but never made it. She was with Tyler Stratton, who the post claims physically assaulted her, causing injuries. Her friends and family are concerned for her safety.

She was driving a 2013 black Jeep Wrangler with TN/Cheatham tag# U7272G with a sticker that says "Mama tired" and camo seat covers.

There was a dog with her and Tyler. She could be in New Mexico, Arizona or California.

The Facebook posts ask to please PM Amanda Sanders or Nikki Chance Jordan if you have contact and also to call 911 or the Moriarty, NV police department at 505-832-6060.

Facebook Missing poster for Nikki Cunningham

Her sister posted the following on Facebook, "... She was on her way to Cali and her BF beat her pretty badly at a truck stop outside Albuquerque NM. Long story but the cops didn't arrest him, only dropped him off elsewhere and of course she wouldn't leave without him when someone drove from Cali to get her. Neither of them have been heard from since, that was Saturday May 6th but last text was Monday morning. Their phones are dead or off and they have no money. She always calls our sister every day even when things are bad. Tyler is wanted in Davidson and Cheatham. They're in her black Jeep Wrangler with Tennessee tags out of Cheatham, probably expired or close to it. If you see them, him, or even the Jeep contact the police asap. Please help us get Nikki back home."