DAR presents a patriot from the Revolutionary War

TEMECULA – Beginning in March, 249 years ago, events occurred which changed the lives of those living in the American Colonies. During March through June 1774, the Intolerable Acts were enacted by the British Parliament. Also known as the Coercive Acts, they were four measures instituted in retaliation for colonial resistance to British rule.

The Boston Port Act closed “the Port from all commerce and ordered the citizens of Boston to pay a large fine to compensate for the tea thrown into the river during the Boston Tea Party” (American Battlefield Trust).

The Massachusetts Government...