FUHSD Board votes to hold special election to fill Trustee seats 1 and 2

Julie Reeder

Publisher

A special meeting was called for the Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees on May 11, to consider whether to withdraw its Application waiver submitted to the California State Board of Education to provide the District with additional time to seek a qualified applicant to fill the vacant seat in Trustee Area 2.

This move by the board allowed the district to coordinate a special election related to Trustee Area 2 with the special election for Trustee Area 1 simultaneously. The vote was unanimous to withdraw the application waiver.

