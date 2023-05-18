Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUHSD Board votes to hold special election to fill Trustee seats 1 and 2

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/17/2023 at 3:59pm



Julie Reeder

Publisher

A special meeting was called for the Fallbrook Union High School District Board of Trustees on May 11, to consider whether to withdraw its Application waiver submitted to the California State Board of Education to provide the District with additional time to seek a qualified applicant to fill the vacant seat in Trustee Area 2.

This move by the board allowed the district to coordinate a special election related to Trustee Area 2 with the special election for Trustee Area 1 simultaneously. The vote was unanimous to withdraw the application waiver.

FUHSD Superintenden...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023