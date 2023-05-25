Vallecitos School District gives 5% raise to classified employees

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Classified employees who work for the Vallecitos School District will be receiving a 5% salary increase.

The Vallecitos board voted 4-0 May 9, with one vacant seat, to approve the salary schedules which are effective for fiscal year 2022‑23. The salary modifications also allow new classified employees to obtain step increases which increase the compensation.

The Vallecitos district previously approved a collective bargaining with the Vallecitos Educators Association which represents the Vallecitos Elementary School teachers. “That resulted in a 5% pay i...