Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Vallecitos School District gives 5% raise to classified employees

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/25/2023 at 12:15pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Classified employees who work for the Vallecitos School District will be receiving a 5% salary increase.

The Vallecitos board voted 4-0 May 9, with one vacant seat, to approve the salary schedules which are effective for fiscal year 2022‑23. The salary modifications also allow new classified employees to obtain step increases which increase the compensation.

The Vallecitos district previously approved a collective bargaining with the Vallecitos Educators Association which represents the Vallecitos Elementary School teachers. “That resulted in a 5% pay i...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023