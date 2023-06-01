Casey presents Renewable Regeneration™ to Fallbrook Parkinson's Group

Julie Reeder

Publisher

Tom Casey, a successful entrepreneur in the AI and healthcare space, delivered an informative presentation to the Fallbrook Parkinson's Group, highlighting a groundbreaking treatment for degenerative diseases.

The focal point of his presentation to a packed crowd at the Wellness Center was the utilization of young Fresh Frozen Plasma (yFFP®) as a transformative treatment option that has proven effective to reverse diseases such as diabetes, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's. In his PowerPoint presentation, Casey showed how aging is slowed with the use of young plasma....