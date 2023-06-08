Sheriff's Log

Last updated 6/7/2023 at 4:10pm

May 18

5500 blk Mission Rd Theft, grand - Petty theft ( All other larceny)

May 19

8200 blk Rainbow Heights Rd Lost property- Lost article

3300 blk Yerba Buena Dr Follow up investigation - Petty theft ( all other larceny)

May 24

Via Cordoniz Road Report-Domestic violence - Contempt of court: violate protective order

4200 blk Sleeping Indian Rd Report of death - Death

May 25

3700 blk Via Viento Report- Fraud - Theft of elder/dependent adult ( larceny over $950)

May 26

5200 blk S Mission Rd Found property - Found property

May 27

4000 blk Gird Rd Burglary, commercial audible alarm - Burglary ( Commercial)

00 Via Casitas Missing person - Missing adult

4800 blk Dulin Rd Report- Child abuse - Miscellaneous incidents

300 blk N Main Ave Report- Petty theft - Petty theft ( from Building)

1000 blk Morro Rd Mental health crisis - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hr observation

1100 blk Alturas Rd Violation of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court: disobey court order - Arrest made

May 28

200 blk W Clemmens Ln Report- Burglary Vehicle - Burglary (vehicle)

1100 S. Main Ave Report- Fraud - Get credit/etc other’s ID

5200 blk S Mission Rd Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hr observation

May 29

500 blk Ammunition Rd Report-Vandalism - Vandalism [ $400 or less]

700 blk Hillcrest Ln Assist other agency - Death

900 blk Ranger Rd Suicide- actual ot attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hr observation

500 blk Ammunition Rd Burglary, vehicle - Vandalism ($400 or more) - Arrest made for possess controlled substance and vandalism ($400 or more)

300 blk Calabrese St Domestic violence - Domestic violence incident (call)

May 30

1100 blk S Mission Rd Under the influence drugs/alcohol - Disorderly conduct: Under influence of drug - Arrest made

200 blk South Main Street Report- Fraud - Get credit/etc other’s ID

I-15 & W Rainbow Valley Blvd Traffic stop - Trans/etc controlled subs - 2 individuals arrested for AMPH/METH/PCP over 4KG or 100L (BAIL+), Possession of controlled substance for sale, Trans/etc controlled substance

600 blk E Mission Rd Found property - Found property

900 blk Hillpark Ln Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder 72 hr observation

May 31

41500 blk De Luz Rd Suspicious vehicle - Other agency vehicle theft/recovery