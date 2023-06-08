Shooting and stabbing reported in Fallbrook

It's not known at this time if the incidents are related

Early Saturday morning at 2:30 am, June 10, there was a call reported for an argument followed by six gunshots, according to Lt. Carpenter from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Media Communications Center. The incident was reported in the 200 block of W. Clemmens Lane.

“Fallbrook Sheriff deputies showed up on the scene but were unable to locate a victim,” said SDSO Lt. Carpenter. Later the San Diego Sheriff’s Communications Center was notified that there was a shooting victim with non-life-threatening injuries that was treated and released from a local hospital.

There was another incident call about an hour later, at 3:25 am, that a man had been stabbed in the 1200 block of Old Stage Rd. According to Lt. Carpenter, deputies searched for the victim but were unable to locate him. They did locate a blood trail and closed off the crime scene to process and investigate.

At 4:40 am the San Diego Sheriff’s Communications Center was notified by Temecula Valley Hospital that the victim had been dropped off with non-life-threatening stab wounds and was released.

Later that same day, Saturday, at 1:34 pm, Fallbrook resident Jesse Aaron, age 39, was arrested and booked on charges of Felony Possession of a Firearm and Illegal Firearm Discharge with Negligence, according to SDSO online booking records.

SDSO Lt. Carpenter said the firearm charges against Aaron were not related to an incident that same day, but rather for priors. “When someone fails to appear in court or fails to follow probation terms, it defaults back to the old charge.”

SDSO said as a matter of policy they don’t disclose the identity of victims, but he was able to verify that the stabbing Saturday morning was the incident Aaron was linked to. He was the one who got stabbed and then law enforcement found that he had warrants and he was booked into Vista.

This is a breaking story which will be updated Monday if more information is available.

Private Investigator Tony Campbell of AC Investigations contributed to this story.