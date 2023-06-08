Scholarship event at Fallbrook High School

On Wednesday, May 24, the Career Center of Fallbrook High School sponsored the Senior Scholarship and Award Ceremony. There were over 50 presenters on stage, from organizations in town, to Memorials, different school organizations, etc. Would you believe there was over $267,000 worth of scholarships awarded to very deserving students that night!

Our two recipients, Mikayla Gioia and Katja Young, won multiple awards and scholarships, so we picked very highly respected students for this year's scholarships.

During this excellent event put together by Pam Cain, who is the District Coordinator/Vocational Education Coordinator of the FUHS Warrior Way Program, she introduced each organization or family that was giving out scholarships or awards by describing the group. This is what she said about us. I thought it was a good description.

"The Republican Women of California is dedicated to making the world a better place through education, active engagement, and effective change. This Fallbrook branch is awarding an academic scholarship and asked the students to write an essay titled "What the U.S. Constitution Means to Me." The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook would like to recognize Mikayla Gioia and Katja Young."

Sitting on stage, I was able to see all the students and the audience. It was a pleasure to see how all the students applauded each other and each other's achievements and joined in with joyous clapping and auditory compliments. Considering how much negativity we see with our youth; it was gratifying to see so much success.

Another thing that was rewarding to see was the emphasis on honoring those chosen for military scholarships and awards. The colors were presented as those awards were announced and military personnel attended to actually present the honors. That portion was definitely an important part of the evening.

I have been attending the breakfast for "The Student of the Month" the first Thursday of each month of the school year. Many of the students that won that recognition, were selected to receive awards this night…there is great hope for the future...let's hope and pray all these recipients find their way to make our country a better place.

Judy Willis