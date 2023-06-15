Alvand Construction given BUSD contract for SMS/BHS security fence

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The May 17 meeting of the Bonsall Unified School District board included approval of a contract for Alvand Construction, Inc., to construct a security fence around the campus shared by Bonsall High School and Sullivan Middle School.

The board’s 3-0 vote, with Larissa Anderson and Pascal Lapoirie absent, authorized a public works contract with Alvand Construction. The Poway company will be paid $311,850.

“We make students feeling safe and welcome a priority at all times and continue to implement best practices for safety,” said BUSD Superintendent J...