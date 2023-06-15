Are you turning 65 this year? Here's what you need to know about Medicare options

Dan Tufto

Humana California Medicare President

More than 10,000 Americans turn 65 every day. That’s more than 3.6 million new people learning to navigate Medicare each year.

If you were born in 1958, you are joining the 6.69 million individuals in California eligible for the government’s health insurance program this year.

Here are the key things I recommend people understand before enrolling in Medicare to get the health insurance coverage that best fits their lifestyle.

1. Know their initial enrollment period. If you’re already getting Social Security, you’ll likely automati...