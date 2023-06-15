Topic for Parkinson's Support Group is managing movement disorders

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group Fallbrook invites anyone interested to join its monthly Parkinson's Support Group meeting, Friday June 23, 10 a.m. to Noon, at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center 1636 E. Mission Road. The speaker will be Dr. Kash Dashtipour, a movement disorder specialist.

The topic will be “I Brake for Moments not Parkinson's – Recognizing On & Off Periods.”

Dr. Dashtipour is a board-certified neurologist sub-specializing in a variety of the movement disorders such as Parkinson’s Disease, Tremor, Dystonia, Re...