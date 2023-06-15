Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Topic for Parkinson's Support Group is managing movement disorders

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/14/2023 at 4:57pm



FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group Fallbrook invites anyone interested to join its monthly Parkinson's Support Group meeting, Friday June 23, 10 a.m. to Noon, at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center 1636 E. Mission Road. The speaker will be Dr. Kash Dashtipour, a movement disorder specialist.

The topic will be “I Brake for Moments not Parkinson's – Recognizing On & Off Periods.”

Dr. Dashtipour is a board-certified neurologist sub-specializing in a variety of the movement disorders such as Parkinson’s Disease, Tremor, Dystonia, Re...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023