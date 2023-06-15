Identity of Man Who Drowned at Three Sisters Falls Confirmed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities have publicly identified a 28-year-old San Bernardino County man who drowned last week after plunging off a bluff above a natural pool at a popular back-country hiking spot near Julian.

Richard Oliver of Rancho Cucamonga was vising Three Sisters Falls in Descanso with a friend when he fell into the water at the base of one of the waterfalls on Friday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Oliver sank into the pool and did not resurface, and his companion was unable to find him, the agency reported.

Searchers, including personnel in a s...