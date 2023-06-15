Ten young ladies vie for Miss Fallbrook titles

Miss Fallbrook contestants

Miss Teen Fallbrook contestants

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Village Rotary presents the 86th annual Miss/Teen Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant, to be held on July 8 at the Bob Burton Performing Arts Center.

The 2023 contestants will begin their day with interviews then on to the evening’s event, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets may be purchased from any of the contestants up to July 7 for $15 and $20 at the door. Children age 5 and under do not require a ticket but must remain seated in an adult's lap for the entire show.

After 10 weeks of training, public speaking classes and interview skills workshops, these amazing young women are ready and excited to compete for being the next Miss and Miss Teen Fallbrook and their courts.

All are invited to come out to support and cheer them on.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Rotary.