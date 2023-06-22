Cal Fire suspends burn permits starting Monday, June 26

EL CAJON – Due to warming and drying conditions locally and statewide, Cal Fire San Diego is suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of San Diego and Imperial counties. The suspension will occur at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 26. It will ban all residential outdoor burning of branches, leaves, and landscape debris.

The wet winter has dramatically reduced the effects of the ongoing drought conditions throughout the state. However, a single season of wet and snowy conditions is not enough to recover from the previous three years of below-...