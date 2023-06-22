Fallbrook homeless veteran no longer on the street

Glen Holland, On Main and Ammunition, after being removed from the cab of his truck. Village News/AC Investigations photo

Village News Staff

After the involvement of Sheriff, Fire, McDonald's and Adult Protection Services, Temecula Hospital, other community members, and the persistence of Tony Campbell, Glenn Holland is currently being taken care of in a rehabilitation center in Temecula. He was taken by ambulance to Temecula Valley Hospital last week and, apparently, enjoyed his time at the hospital very much.

During a visit by Village News and Tony Campbell of AC Investigations this weekend, Holland expressed his thankfulness for having a clean, warm bed and regular hot meals. He said he "felt like a king...