S. Mission checkpoint for exhaust emissions

Early in the morning before traffic was backed up, the CHP BAR checkpoint is set up to check emissions for random cars.

Monday, June 26, the CHP set up a Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) checkpoint on S. Mission, according to CHP Officer Adams. "BAR is the body in charge of checking emissions in each area. So they randomly check cars at each checkpoint in different areas as they are mandated to do.

According to Officer Adams, the testing is in the bylaws of everyone's driver's license.

The following information is from the Bureau of Automotive Repair website:

Roadside Inspection Program

The Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) established the Roadside Inspection Program in the mid-1980s to evaluate the effectiveness of the California Smog Check Program in reducing motor vehicle emissions. Pursuant to Health and Safety Code section 44081, the program collects emissions information from motor vehicles operating on California roadways and compares the data to results from inspections performed by licensed Smog Check stations.

Why are roadside surveys necessary?

The data collected from roadside surveys provide an overview of the emissions emitted by vehicles driven on California's roads to help ensure the state is meeting federal standards for reducing ozone-forming pollution generated by motor vehicles. The data also provide useful information to evaluate and improve the performance of the Smog Check Program.

Where are roadside surveys performed?

The surveys are performed in the areas of the state with large vehicle populations and air quality issues. These include the Central Valley, San Francisco Bay area, greater Los Angeles area, Inland Empire, and San Diego. BAR randomly selects ZIP codes in these areas and then identifies suitable sites where it can safely conduct the surveys.

Who performs the roadside surveys?

Roadside surveys are performed by BAR with assistance from the California Highway Patrol. Each survey team generally consists of three or four BAR representatives, all of whom are ASE-certified automotive technicians.

How are the roadside surveys performed?

Vehicles are selected for the survey using an automated license plate reader. The consumer is stopped by an officer of the California Highway Patrol and greeted by a BAR representative who provides them with information about the survey's purpose and answers any questions they may have. The survey is performed in a manner similar to a Smog Check inspection and usually takes less than 10 minutes.