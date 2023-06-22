Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News staff 

Smoke Advisory issued for Fallbrook and Bonsall

 
Last updated 6/27/2023 at 3:53pm

North County Fire Protection District issued a ***SMOKE ADVISORY*** Camp Pendleton has a vegetation fire inside the X-Ray Impact Area on base. Smoke may be visible, but there is no fire threat to our district.

 

