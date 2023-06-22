No one is above the law – including Donald Trump

By now, we’ve all heard the news that former President Donald Trump has been indicted on federal felony criminal charges. Among other crimes, Trump is charged with violating the Espionage Act after he knowingly took approximately 300 highly classified documents from the CIA, Pentagon and National Security Agency, endangering our national security.

The indictment reveals that Trump showed the classified national security material to individuals without a security clearance and stored them in locations where he regularly entertained foreign nationals.

A group of everyday Americans, fulfilling their civic duty by serving on a grand jury, reviewed mountains of evidence – including testimony from dozens of witnesses, documents and more. They came together and decided that enough evidence existed that serious crimes had been committed to bring felony charges against Trump, 37 of them in fact.

No one is above the law – even if he is rich, famous and a former president.

Paula Vasquez