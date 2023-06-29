Healthy community, healthy you – pasta – noodle lover's dish

Dr. Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

Pasta is one of those foods that gets a bad reputation, but remains a popular staple of the American diet. The truth lies in the type of pasta, what you're eating with it, and the quantity you are consuming. The traditional restaurant's serving size for your dish is nearly four servings, which is well over the amount you should have or even need in one meal. Pasta can be part of a healthy diet, but we don't associate spaghetti and meatballs on a tiny plate.

The concern with overeating pasta is that it's high in carbohydrates. Noodle...