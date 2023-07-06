Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News 

Homeowner reacts quickly to house fire

 
Last updated 7/9/2023 at 8:39pm



According to NCFPD PIO John Choi, a homeowner took quick action this morning when his home on El Nido Dr. caught fire at 8 am. The homeowner utilized a fire extinguisher, said Choi.

The fire had the potential to spread, but the fast-acting resident was able to extinguish it with the fire extinguisher, assuring it did not spread, according to Choi. North County FIre crews came in and verified that the fire was out and checked for extensions. The fire may have been an electrical fire starting in the floor in the living room, although that is not verified by Village News.

 

