By So Cal News Outlet 

Man arrested after 120mph chase on 5 freeway

 
Last updated 7/8/2023 at 10:20am

Village News/Gilbert Gonzales

Solana Beach: At around 2:10am a CHP Officer patrolling near Camp Pendleton observed a silver Subaru traveling SB on the 5 Freeway at a high rate of speed with no lights on, the officer initiated a traffic stop and the suspect sped off, the pursuit reached speeds up to 120MPH, SDPDs Helicopter was called in to assist, the vehicle came to a stop near the Lomas Santa Fe off-ramp and the suspect was taken into custody, during a search of the vehicle 2 rifles were located in the trunk including 1 ghost gun and several rounds of ammunition, the driver was arrested on Felony Evasion among other charges. There is no additional information at this time.

 

