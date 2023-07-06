Man arrested after 120mph chase on 5 freeway

Solana Beach: At around 2:10am a CHP Officer patrolling near Camp Pendleton observed a silver Subaru traveling SB on the 5 Freeway at a high rate of speed with no lights on, the officer initiated a traffic stop and the suspect sped off, the pursuit reached speeds up to 120MPH, SDPDs Helicopter was called in to assist, the vehicle came to a stop near the Lomas Santa Fe off-ramp and the suspect was taken into custody, during a search of the vehicle 2 rifles were located in the trunk including 1 ghost gun and several rounds of ammunition, the driver was arrested on Felony Evasion among other charges. There is no additional information at this time.