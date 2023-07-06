NEW UPDATE on Vegetation Fire in Bonsall

UPDATE 07/06/2023 -

Statement from CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE at 7:40 PM,

" The fire is under control and the final acreage remains 3.5 acres."

UPDATE 07/06/2023 -

Statement from CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE at 2:21 PM,

"Fire has been stopped at 3.5 acres. Resources will remain on scene for mop up for several hours."

CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE image

EARLIER 07/06/2023 -

Statement from CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE at 1:43 PM,

"Champagne BLVD will be closed in both directions and the outside lane of of Northbound I-15 is closed. Please avoid the area if possible." This is all the information Village News has at this time.

Statement from CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE at 1:36 PM,

"CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire on Northbound I-15 South of Gopher Canyon in the community of Deer Springs. The fire is 3 acres with a moderate spread. #GopherFire"