SD Crime Spree

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (CNS) - A man and a woman were in custody today after a violent crime spree that spanned from Coastal North County to the South Bay, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, a man called 911 to report he was the victim of a carjacking in the 800 block of Nolbey Street in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, according to sheriff's officials. He told police he was carjacked at gunpoint and the suspects drove off in his white Ford Fusion. The victim and another person who witnessed the vehicle theft tried to follow the suspects in another car.

Deputies from th...