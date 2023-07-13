Freedom of living at home during the aging process

Felicia Horton

AdvanCare

As we age, we all want to stay in the comfort of our own homes as long as possible. This is what aging in place is all about. It means staying in the familiar surroundings of your home instead of moving to a long-term care facility or retirement home.

If your loved one only needs a little help with their daily activities, has a supportive network of friends and family, and can access the right home care services, staying at home could be an excellent option. It's essential to explore all the available services to determine if aging in place is the best way for th...