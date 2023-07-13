Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Freedom of living at home during the aging process

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/14/2023 at 8:22am



Felicia Horton

AdvanCare

As we age, we all want to stay in the comfort of our own homes as long as possible. This is what aging in place is all about. It means staying in the familiar surroundings of your home instead of moving to a long-term care facility or retirement home.

If your loved one only needs a little help with their daily activities, has a supportive network of friends and family, and can access the right home care services, staying at home could be an excellent option. It's essential to explore all the available services to determine if aging in place is the best way for th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023