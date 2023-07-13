Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Hope Clinic for Women awarded a million dollar match grant

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/14/2023 at 8:23am

Pastor Aaron Pingel of Zion Lutheran Church, center, visits the staff and volunteers of Hope Clinic for Women to present the matching $50,000 grant, from left, Melinda Zimmerman, Kari Wickman, Joan Perkins, Jessica Landin, Carolyn Koole, Pingel, Adriana De La Vega Wolfe, Brenda Robinson, Erika Luis-Chavez and Leslie Nisly, June 7. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – In July 2022, Zion Lutheran Church in Fallbrook approached Hope Clinic for Women (HCW) with an invitation to partner with them as a congregation of The Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod (LCMS) to seek a Million Dollar Life Match Grant.

It was a call to Zion to love women vulnerable to abortion, and families facing challenges at the beginning-of-life stages of their children, demonstrating this love through many acts of mercy in their communities. The Match Grant challenged Zion to raise up to $50,000 in congregational and community giving by April 1, 2023, that had the possib...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023