Hope Clinic for Women awarded a million dollar match grant

Pastor Aaron Pingel of Zion Lutheran Church, center, visits the staff and volunteers of Hope Clinic for Women to present the matching $50,000 grant, from left, Melinda Zimmerman, Kari Wickman, Joan Perkins, Jessica Landin, Carolyn Koole, Pingel, Adriana De La Vega Wolfe, Brenda Robinson, Erika Luis-Chavez and Leslie Nisly, June 7. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – In July 2022, Zion Lutheran Church in Fallbrook approached Hope Clinic for Women (HCW) with an invitation to partner with them as a congregation of The Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod (LCMS) to seek a Million Dollar Life Match Grant.

It was a call to Zion to love women vulnerable to abortion, and families facing challenges at the beginning-of-life stages of their children, demonstrating this love through many acts of mercy in their communities. The Match Grant challenged Zion to raise up to $50,000 in congregational and community giving by April 1, 2023, that had the possib...