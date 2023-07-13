Nutrition offers a holistic path to wellness

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group Fallbrook invites anyone interested to join its monthly Parkinson's Support Group meeting, Friday July 28, 10 a.m. to Noon, at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center 1636 E. Mission Road. The speaker will be Shelly Cobb, founder and CEO of Thrive Wellness and Research Corporation in Temecula.

Cobb will talk about “Nutrition, A Holistic Approach to Wellness.” She is a board-certified holistic health educator specializing in nutrition and exercise. She embarked on a personal health journ...