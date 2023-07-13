Man arrested on vandalism and drug-related charges

Daniel Beatty, 56, was arrested for vandalism and drug-related charges.

Daniel Beatty, 56, from Fallbrook, was arrested today on charges relating to vandalism and narcotics.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a Vandalism call in the 1400 block of S. Mission Rd at 8:40 am.

Upon arrival, sheriffs observed broken night lights, multiple plants pulled out of the landscaping and thrown around, and a water spigot that had been broken off.

One of the businesses in the center, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that they were very familiar with Mr. Beatty and were fearful because of prior issues with the homeless population.

Mr. Beatty was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors related to drugs and one felony charge of vandalism ($400 or more damage).

One drug charge was for possession of a non-narcotic drug/controlled substance and another one was for controlled substance/paraphernalia.

According to the Sheriff's Department, bail is set at $20,000.

Beatty is scheduled to appear in court on July 20, 2023.