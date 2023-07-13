UPDATE Vista Fire

UPDATE

Firefighters have halted the spread of that brush fire off Fairview Drive and Gopher Canyon Road in Vista, according to Cal Fire. The blaze, which blackened an area about two acres in size, caused no reported structural threats or injuries.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-07-18-2023 14:43

That brush fire off Gopher Canyon Road and Fairview Drive in Vista has spread over about four acres, according to Cal Fire. The blaze is considered a threat to structures but has caused no reported damage, the state agency reports.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-07-...