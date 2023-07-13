County launches Leave No Veteran Homeless initiative

Cassie N. Saunders

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego has teamed up with regional, state and federal partners to develop a plan to achieve functional zero for veteran homelessness in the county.

The launch of the Leave No Veteran Homeless initiative comes in response to a unanimous vote by the County Board of Supervisors Feb. 7, affirming the desire to lead a regional effort to house veterans across San Diego County.

“This will be a lifeline to many of our veterans who are experiencing homelessness,” San Diego County Board Chairwoman Nora Vargas said....