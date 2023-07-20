Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

San Diego City Council Accepts $2 Million Grant for Domestic Violence Emergency Shelter

 
Last updated 7/25/2023 at 3:55pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego City Council today unanimously accepted and authorized the expenditure of a $2 million state grant to support startup costs for an emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence.

The $2 million AB 179 pass-through grant from the California Office of Emergency Services will be used by the city's Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department to develop a program that ``provides a safe space and critical resources for victims of domestic violence,'' city documents read.

An additional two-year grant of $6.8 million from San Diego County will complete fun...



