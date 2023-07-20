Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

San Diego Cold Case Murder

 
Last updated 7/25/2023 at 3:19pm

Laura Place/The Coast News

James Charles Kingery

VISTA (CNS) - A Poway man convicted of murdering and raping a young woman in Carlsbad more than 35 years ago was sentenced today to 31 years to life in state prison.

James Charles Kingery, 57, was found guilty by a Vista jury of killing 26-year-old Julia Hernandez-Santiago, whose body was found on Oct. 10, 1987 on an ivy-covered embankment on Alga Road.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death was asphyxiation due to strangulation.

Prosecutors say the victim was walking home from a doctor's appointment when she was killed.

While a suspect was not iden...



