Issa to Newsom: Stop Bullying Temecula

Congressman Darrell Issa

48th District

Following California Governor Gavin Newsom’s constant attacks and social media frenzy against the Temecula School Board, Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-48) issued the following statement:

“I stand with the parents of Temecula. The School Board is doing right by listening to concerned parents and educators and trying to work together to appropriately curate the studies that will be presented to the youngest of students.

This has displeased Governor Newsom, who has taken to social media to mock Temecula, threaten its school district and misrepresent the facts. His publicity stunts and campaign of misinformation are unworthy of the high office he holds.

Unhappy that Temecula is choosing to work with a new and growing coalition of parents and stakeholders—rather than rubber-stamp what he wants them to do—Governor Newsom has resorted to bullying and intimidation, even going so far as to threaten a multimillion-dollar bill to Temecula for what he falsely terms a ‘fine.’

California parents have had enough. After endless school closures, mask mandates and FBI watch lists, parents are taking charge of their children’s future by trying to build a better one. Temecula will not be bullied, intimidated or forced into bankruptcy. This community will continue to work together and do what is right for all students.

Governor, your bullying won’t work here.”