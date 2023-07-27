Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Youth reap bounty in gardening experience

 
Last updated 7/27/2023 at 7:06pm

Girls at the Youth Transition Campus in Kearny Mesa take part in an enrichment gardening activity alongside volunteers from the Master Gardener's Program. Village News/Courtesy photo

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

Girls at the Youth Transition Campus in Kearny Mesa are harvesting eggplants, cherry tomatoes, banana peppers and strawberries as part of an enrichment gardening activity where they learn and work alongside volunteers from the Master Gardener's Program.

The San Diego County Probation Department re-established its partnership with the Master Gardener's Program, which worked with the prior Girl's Rehabilitation Facility in Kearny Mesa. Now with oversight by the San Diego County Office of Education, the volunteers are working with th...



