County ordinance update aids housing production and affordability

Last updated 8/2/2023 at 6pm

Shauni Lyles

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County Board of Supervisors has approved a 2023 Housing Zoning Ordinance Update that incorporates 21 state laws to help make housing more affordable and accessible for people experiencing homelessness.

The update will also focus on creating housing for people who have lower, moderate and middle-class incomes.

The update complements how the county is supporting housing production through:

• Innovative neighborhood planning efforts.

• Improvements to its approval process.

• The assessment of available land....