Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

County ordinance update aids housing production and affordability

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/2/2023 at 6pm



Shauni Lyles

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County Board of Supervisors has approved a 2023 Housing Zoning Ordinance Update that incorporates 21 state laws to help make housing more affordable and accessible for people experiencing homelessness.

The update will also focus on creating housing for people who have lower, moderate and middle-class incomes.

The update complements how the county is supporting housing production through:

• Innovative neighborhood planning efforts.

• Improvements to its approval process.

• The assessment of available land....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023