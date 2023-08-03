Daughters of the American Revolution to celebrate America's 250th birthday

TEMECULA – America’s 250th birthday will be in 2026, and the Daughters of the American Revolution are preparing to celebrate through its America 250 Committee and local chapters around the nation, including the Luiseño Chapter in Temecula.

During the nation’s 247th birthday in 2023, the television and other media showed freedom festivals, military jet fly-overs, Independence Day parades and fireworks spectaculars happening around the country. One commentator said that hundreds of towns began their July Fourth events on July 1, and that there was plenty to enjoy and applaud. Millions...