J.P. Norman: a Marine's journey from helicopter pilot to judge advocate to local hero

Avalon Hester

Village News Intern

Fallbrook lawyer and local hero, J.P. Norman began his journey as a Marine over two decades ago when he joined the United States Marine Corps as an attack helicopter pilot after commissioning as an officer in 2000. His passion for flying was evident, and he envisioned a long career soaring through the skies. However, fate had a different plan for him.

In 2004, during a training exercise in Numa, Arizona, tragedy struck as Norman's helicopter crashed and erupted in flames from a ruptured fuel line. Trapped in the wreckage, he suffered third-degree burns al...