California Center for the Arts, Escondido Foundation, CCAE Theatricals Inc. announce formation of independent nonprofit organization

ESCONDIDO – California Center for the Arts, Escondido Foundation and CCAE Theatricals Inc. announced the transition of the former, in-house theatrical producing program known as CCAE Theatricals into an independent nonprofit organization. The Dorris Staples Theatrical Conservatory program for aspiring theater professionals will be housed under CCAE Theatricals Inc.

“We are thrilled to witness the establishment of CCAE Theatricals as an independent organization,” Sara Matta, board president of California Center for the Arts, Escondido Foundation, said. “This move represents our unwa...